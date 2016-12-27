Transcript for 1 Dangerous Inmate Still on the Run After 6 Escape From Tenn. Jail

Five of the six inmates who escaped to Tennessee jail have now been captured the men made their way out of the Newport jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall. And going through a hole behind it apparently prior plumbing repairs and loosen the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had wrested the bolts. Holding it as well so still on the run is doing Frazier who was considered to be. Very dangerous to Boston now where lift driver has been arrested for stabbing. That took place on Christmas night it's not clear if the victim was a passenger. We say it happened in Dorchester after of the pair got into an argument. The victim suffered serious injuries to connected drivers expected to appear in court later today on charges of assault to commit murder.

