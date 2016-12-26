Transcript for Dangerous Weather Wreaks Havoc Across Northern Plains

A dangerous weather for millions of Americans or heading home today and the can't the radar right now you can see the blizzard conditions slowly moving east. And the new storm in the last already hundreds of flights have been canceled drivers are being warned to stay off the roads here's ABC's Jim named Norman. It's the gift that keeps on giving. This like is this winter weather making for a white Christmas and tough travel the day after we're happy and are making silly face isn't singing Christmas songs do. Get the time got in Arizona snow brought to major highways to a standstill. Cars trucks and drivers stranded along interstate forty outside of Flagstaff I don't know I just. Waiting. I can do right getting home or to the mall could be tricky today across the country in the northern plains it's a slippery mats were freezing rain turned to snow. Transportation officials in the Dakotas shutting down more than 600 miles of roadway along interstate ninety I 94 in US highway 83 because of drifting snow in near zero visibility. Some of those same areas under a blizzard warning and could get more than two feet of snow. Rain and possible storm could move through Nebraska Kansas Missouri Oklahoma and Texas I am a viking at home gene. ABC news Washington.

