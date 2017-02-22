Transcript for DAPL protesters refuse to leave camp ground

This is Philip mantle from 8 news and I am about to protest campsite. In North Dakota where we are less than an hour away from authorities coming into the camp site. And remove B. The protesters that today was the deadline. To have been good about that figure since April. If it ultimately they are protesting. The code the code access pipeline three point eight billion dollar pipeline that runs through forced state. And they believe that is going through their sacred land and it will ultimately it will desperate Austin and the company underwater right now. Robert MacNeil who you are credible believable outlook. Who a lot of central time which is in less than an hour or less power they aren't going to. Completely independent and try to bring him yeah. Hundred hours in the old days we have Steve little. We'll continue to be important in the background we'll. Pass and fired two a lot of the campsite. Yeah because I sat there are other. We'll tell you. A great moment. Everybody is on the side of the event. 820. It were but it will be. The better sitting. A lot of law enforcement. The federal. Stay local. Heavily armed and are waiting on the other side. For 2 o'clock to come in here. It's sound again it may not. April many of them to doctors and people protesting the and it is well. It's a Big Dig a little strongly believe in they're willing to get arrested for their weakness is their land and the big government has no right and the quite likely to get it right here. We'll oh and we're getting. We are at the campsite. Here in North Dakota about me. About an hour south of his Morgan. And I could see you again looking at these protesters. There are building barricades to keep them out when campground which is largely. Definitely at this point they're employed by the thousands of he went from. Yeah yeah. Now there's only maybe a little 200 multiple. Relentlessly into an OK yeah. You have no problems when they know the thing. It's a possibility that it will be arrested. If the company announced you know. Local nor'easter offer ways to. Let them evacuate. So that they didn't do it safely. And again they. At least regardless of you know. Warning of low people here said that they do not have enough time and he needed more time to. It's too good to believe and now. The time is up and so again we are people who are. Or eight that they have just put off. That it the only way into this town and it looks like everybody that you see on the other side of this. We are not going home and they're not leaving and they are going to stay here until they are removed. Why authorities and authorities to that they are well prepared to do so on. Again so hopefully everybody wants the studios peaceful thing we talked to many people today that says. They wanted to be. A peaceful resolution they don't want to get arrested but they also don't wanna leave. Because they believe that this is their rightful land and treaties or were. Ignored and now they do not want to be ignored and that's way they are here it is cold it is snowing. And he's a harsh conditions this captors. It's very muddy it's not an easy place this. For them through to come in and out but again a lot of them will percent of count. Since April under a lot of people who come here now and we toppled when you people today that. That stage of the entire time and we. And is coming and any minute now just wanted to you'd get a little bit a look at what's going on right now lives. We have much more on this coming off a little bit later on world news tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.