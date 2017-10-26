Dashcam video shows police officer intentionally crash SUV into ex-wife's home

In video from the police SUV that Timothy Taylor was driving in November 2016, he backs out of the driveway of his ex-wife's home, waits for a car to pass and then accelerates full force into the front door of the house.
Transcript for Dashcam video shows police officer intentionally crash SUV into ex-wife's home
