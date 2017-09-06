Transcript for DC police: 2 officers, transportation employee hit by vehicle

Washington DC police officer is in critical condition after being hit. By an out of control pickup truck witnesses say the truck was speeding when it slammed into the bike patrol officer at last night. A fellow officer and a traffic control eight were also hurt. The two people and the pickup were arrested police found a weapon in the truck but did not give any more details FBI was on the scene of that accident overnight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.