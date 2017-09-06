DC police: 2 officers, transportation employee hit by vehicle

Officials in Washington say two police officers on bicycles and a city transportation employee were struck by a vehicle.
0:24 | 06/09/17

Washington DC police officer is in critical condition after being hit. By an out of control pickup truck witnesses say the truck was speeding when it slammed into the bike patrol officer at last night. A fellow officer and a traffic control eight were also hurt. The two people and the pickup were arrested police found a weapon in the truck but did not give any more details FBI was on the scene of that accident overnight.

