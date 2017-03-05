3 dead, at least 11 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts

More
Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured in what is believed to be an accidental car crash at an auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office, and Massachusetts State Police said.
0:36 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 dead, at least 11 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47182631,"title":"3 dead, at least 11 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts","duration":"0:36","description":"Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured in what is believed to be an accidental car crash at an auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office, and Massachusetts State Police said.","url":"/US/video/dead-11-injured-car-crash-auto-auction-massachusetts-47182631","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.