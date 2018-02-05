Transcript for 5 dead after C-130 aircraft crashes in Georgia

At 1128. We had a report of a plane crash. What we can confirm and the only thing we can confirm about it at this time is that anything I'm local C 130 aircraft. Locally there is a huge impact obviously. We have highway 21 from Georgia three seven all the way to posting road that is closed and it will be closed indefinitely. This could take weeks after white people this could take weeks. The power has been cut to the area. And we are. Trying desperately to to bring the power back up but right now and so we get everything under control the power will be cut and we're not sure how many people and acted. At this point with the the power. The trains are not running because that the railroad that train tracks are actually part of the accident. And it will have to be thoroughly investigated before were able to open anything back.

