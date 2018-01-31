Transcript for One dead in accident involving train carrying GOP members of Congress

An Amtrak train do you railing Taft was carrying Republican members of congress it hit a truck and have spent an hour ago laying crow is a Virginia on the train. Was headed to a retreat in West Virginia Eyewitness News reporters and Bachmann is in the newsroom with the breaking details senator. Yet Lauren no members of congress were injured in the crash that we have been told that the driver of the truck was killed. A representative Dan Donovan of Staten Island was on that train he tells us that the front of the train crashed into the truck. They were more than 300 people on board including dozens of members of congress and their family members as well. And they were all headed to a three day retreat that as scheduled appearances by president trump. And vice president prick tents scheduled at that retreat. Several lawmakers are also doctors and they helped any of the passengers that suffered as we said minor injuries. It was you know quite jolts and you've you've again you might have some not answered that you're a couple people lot down the path would be in the aisle but nobody. Seriously hurt on the train them the increases without these are all associated with a garbage him off. We certainly do we get something it you know what it lowers the train had slowed down at all. And it stopped there and amazingly quick cook timeframe so I think that's why we all coastal but not from their. It but some the train stop it so quickly. Again no members of congress were seriously injured again one person however was killed in that accident that. Driver of the truck. The president we're told has been briefed on the situation an Amtrak released a statement saying that it is investigating the crash. We will of course update you with any new details as soon as we gas up.

