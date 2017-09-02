3 Dead Following Explosion in Louisiana

An explosion at a plant in western Louisiana has killed three people and injured several others Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. One person was reported missing.
0:40 | 02/09/17

Transcript for 3 Dead Following Explosion in Louisiana
A thirties are trying to figure out what caused a deadly explosion at a packaging plant in Louisiana three people were killed and seven others injured look at the scene there. That was explosion not all those killed were contractors working in the pulp mill area some people suffered chemical burns to tanks exploded but it's unclear what they contained. Construction of the controversial Dakota access pipeline is back on track. The US army approved completion of the nearly four billion dollar project it could now be finished within three months. Supporters say the pipeline is needed to transport oil safely and will create jobs. Opponents fear the pipeline will hurt the environment and are promising a legal challenge.

