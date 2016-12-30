1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police

A woman is dead, and two children were injured after they fell from a chairlift at the Ski Granby Ranch in Colorado, according to police.
1:00 | 12/30/16

Transcript for 1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
At a holiday ski vacation for Texas mother and her daughters has turned tragic and the mother fell twenty feet to her death from a ski lift. The daughters also fell but they're expected to survive we'll get details right now from ABC's Clayton sand out. Authorities investigating a deadly accident on the slopes. You want this obviously the ranch for every day. The government can look good likelihood he. Buff forty year old mother from Texas and her two daughters falling Thursday from this chairlift at the ski Granby ranch in Colorado. Be serious and just be careful because. They can be dangerous. Paramedics rushing the injured family to hospitals transporting 19 year old girl by helicopter her twelve year old sister by ambulance their mother did not survive the fall. We do know that they fell on the chairlift and. Immediately ski patrol was on scene investigators are now trying to determine exactly how and why the three fell out. It's a sad day in the ski business this type of incident is extremely rare.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

