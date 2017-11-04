1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee

One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a shooting at an automotive part production plant in Cookeville, Tennessee, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.
1:17 | 04/11/17

Transcript for 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

