Transcript for At Least 5 Dead, 8 Injured in Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Believe at this point at least five people were shot and killed in terminal to the baggage claim area where that gunman opened fire the gunman. I've been in custody. Obviously we've been showing you these images captured by someone in the immediate aftermath of that shooting. At least eight injured that's the number authorities are going we've now at least eight injured. At least five dead and of course you can see that the the fear in the faces of the passengers who stayed in that baggage claim we've already heard from other eyewitnesses who said people simply began running. A shouting the others there's been a shooting a shooting and signaling to everyone to run to get out of the way. And for those of you watching right now who might have loved ones at Fort Lauderdale airport we understand. How fearful you might be and it and we're trying to carefully all walk you through this as well it's our belief that. Many people got away from from from this dangerous area which you know as we all know from our reporting here about soft targets around this country. That not only have authorities talked about the area where you check in where the ticketing takes place but also the baggage claim area because as we all know. That's outside the security a perimeter in in this. Post 9/11 world we all know the long lines at airports you go through security but. Until now until now the discussion has been it's almost impossible to secure those soft targets but what we did here and in this explains the pictures you're looking at. A right now is that many of the passengers who were weed their families even. Past the security perimeter inside the terminal waiting for their flights. That they ran they began to hide one woman told us she was hiding in the kitchen. But then were led outside by authorities down the stairs and onto the tarmac. And we saw hundreds of people authorities keeping them safe you can see one there one person there on the left guiding people in the woman we were talking to David Curley on the phone. Said she actually had this to stop talking to us and and understandably because she said the beach airport workers have been so good in informing them about what it happened. And that while we were talking her they were telling her that they were now when did try to lead her. Elsewhere it off that tarmac.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.