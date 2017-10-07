1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at 'gender reveal' party in Cincinnati-area home

More
Nine people were shot -- one fatally -- late Saturday night at a private residence near Cincinnati, police told reporters at the scene.
0:50 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at 'gender reveal' party in Cincinnati-area home
I hit hard in everything I I don't need me I didn't hit my car. They can't strain and it urged ignorant pregnant girl here yeah your. I'll let all. I was sitting in my bed and heard. What I thought was about six or seven gunshots. And at first I thought they were just fireworks. She was walking towards me and she was literally bloody. Blow was running out banner Lake Success he had been shot up in our lakes. I don't know I don't officers. I mean there's a myriad of circumstances that could show what happened that we don't go through target of this month. Intended for someone else and it is happening either we don't. It was awful. We've never had anything like this happened. On the stretch.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48542062,"title":"1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at 'gender reveal' party in Cincinnati-area home","duration":"0:50","description":"Nine people were shot -- one fatally -- late Saturday night at a private residence near Cincinnati, police told reporters at the scene.","url":"/US/video/dead-injured-shooting-gender-reveal-party-cincinnati-area-48542062","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.