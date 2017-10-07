Transcript for 1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at 'gender reveal' party in Cincinnati-area home

I hit hard in everything I I don't need me I didn't hit my car. They can't strain and it urged ignorant pregnant girl here yeah your. I'll let all. I was sitting in my bed and heard. What I thought was about six or seven gunshots. And at first I thought they were just fireworks. She was walking towards me and she was literally bloody. Blow was running out banner Lake Success he had been shot up in our lakes. I don't know I don't officers. I mean there's a myriad of circumstances that could show what happened that we don't go through target of this month. Intended for someone else and it is happening either we don't. It was awful. We've never had anything like this happened. On the stretch.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.