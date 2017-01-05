1 dead, 2 injured in UT Austin stabbing

A suspect is in custody.
At the University of Texas in Austin where two people were stabbed and another assaulted on campus virtually every emergency responders say. Victims is debt and others are now in serious condition were told that it happened just before 2 o'clock this afternoon. Near the gymnasium Austin police say one person is in custody. The university of taxes is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas Capitol building is one of the nation's largest universities. We keep you updated on this story throughout the show again one person dead three others injured in ecstatic on campus in the university Texas in office.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

