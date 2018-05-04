Transcript for Latest on shooting at YouTube headquarters

First when a go to Matt Gutman who is in San Bruno California the scene of that shooting. Earlier this week outside of that YouTube at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno California. Matt Gutman has the latest on the alleged shooter or believed to be Christian or not seem odd dom in Iran he and American. Being blamed for shooting and wounding three people least one of them still critical condition that woody F. Air until initially investigators were bit baffled by this case because it seemed cut and dried a disgruntled person who. Had posted YouTube videos saying she was angry YouTube for censoring her. Got angry came to the campus and started shooting though when he got into her background that down a couple of things. That we're a little bit concerning one of them is that just. Two days after 9/11 it seem down obtained from the FAA. Each student pilot certificate. The other thing that kind of concern them are her activism on line choose. Of media and choose a very strong pro animal rights activist and some of that stuff. Grew to conserve than to some degree right now they are seeing the air nearly 100%. Certain. And the seem odd gun belonged to no domestic or foreign terrorist groups now she. Came here few mountain he or she came to Mountain View California which is about thirty miles south of here after leaving her house prepare its declared her missing. So she was several hundred miles away from home in thirty miles away from. This campus here in San Bruno went police doctored a door are aware do it. 2 o'clock in the morning they see they'd like tractor down on the car they realize that she was on a missing persons list they started talking to word. Appointments later they realize this person is fine she poses no threat we're gonna let her sleep or caller parents let them know that she's fine. They did that an hour later repair its call back city. Mountain View California which is Google that that's about thirty miles away from the YouTube headquarters or little concern she really does not like you to. The police took that. Baiting. Think that she posed a threat here because she didn't seem to have weapon she didn't seem to be completely angry her parents insane she was armed. And they let ego. So. Fast forward a couple of hours later she goes to a gun shop she practices with her gun at a gun rage in a few hours after that keep them here. And what she did basically is slipped into the garage of the headquarters here right YouTube. Through that gate the gate was up at the time he can see in the back there. There is a walkway that leads right to that patio. And beyond that patio are those red umbrellas. Where this outdoor area for eating is in his right at the lunchtime hour she starts. Firing away its share of local police chief here tells me at least ten shots were fired. Three people were hit by gunfire one of them was in critical condition he is still hospitalized. Considered in serious condition. But at this point. Authorities believe there is no reason to continue investigating this as a terrorist matters nothing to it. They are convinced that there's nothing that they could have done. You have prevented this this was simply an angry person. Spouting on line about certain things she didn't like no time did she threaten violence she's just exercising her free speech and then. Which she got here. Obviously doing something much more respect that. We're going to be following this story throughout the day it will Philly and if we have in the house back to you Ron. Okay Matt Matt Gutman not reporting from San Bruno and some good news there that person who was in critical condition mat saying. Now upgraded to serious condition one of three people wounded by the person wielding the gun at that shooting who took that course.

