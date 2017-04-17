One dead after military chopper crashes in Maryland

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Army said.
0:25 | 04/17/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for One dead after military chopper crashes in Maryland
We are learning more tonight about that deadly military crash a Blackhawk crashing down onto a Maryland golf course. It happened during a training mission at UH sixty Blackhawk helicopter up. Fort Belvoir Virginia crashing to that golf course in Maryland witnesses running to the scene there and letter town. Three crew members on board one did not survive. What do the others is in critical condition tonight but we just reporting the chopper may have picked trees as it was coming down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

