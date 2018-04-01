Transcript for At least 3 dead as monster 'bomb cyclone' winter storm wallops Northeast

I'm monster storm marching up the East Coast it's just nice. We are onto the ice and the so called winter bomb cyclone creating a mess for anyone trying to get anywhere. Including this scene from the morning commute in south Jersey a truck losing control flying off the road. And bursting into flames the woods and a nearby home also captain flying here. Overnight Amtrak seeing for a losing switches on the rail line may be responsible for this train derailment in Savannah Georgia. No one was hurt and the passengers eventually put on a different train he sent home. We're trying to pull up normally but this it's was frozen. Not really in. Rose that they gave up. This morning Georgia and Virginia are picture redskin park but some areas still under states of emergency. With officials warning this is it dangerous storm it's just. Gonna get worse as the snow keeps falling. The storm already breaking records in parts of Florida Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly thirty years. Crippling air travel across the country and calling spin outs and car wreck on the high race. Just don't roadster I was cautious take your time this slow down. Slowdown. He's just asking everyone to stay home. Elizabeth her ABC news Riverhead New York.

