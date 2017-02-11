Transcript for 3 dead after random shooting at Colorado Walmart, suspect still at-large

Where three people are dead after a gunman opened fire. Inside a Wal-Mart north of Denver Colorado police in Thornton Colorado called the shooting ran them and say the store was full of shoppers. A woman whose son was inside at times says he called her from his hiding place. This year the shooter. The gun was going then you just can't keep that I'm that 1% mom my batteries ready to dive that. And there's a shooter here at Wal-Mart I'm not gonna tell you which one because I know you're gonna come. But if anything happens to me. The guy's guy and Levy were all so much and and he told his friend and side entrance so they they got out either side door. Must have been terrifying to hear that phone call phone call police are now searching for this person of interest who they say fled the scene and a red Mitsubishi. The victims include two men and a woman all three were in the same area near the front of the store.

