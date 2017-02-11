3 dead after shooting at a Colorado Walmart, suspect arrested

The man wanted for a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Colorado on Wednesday night has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt, police said.
0:38 | 11/02/17

