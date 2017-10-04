Transcript for 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

This doesn't hurt here today to end in murder suicide. It with all. Oh but dole camp female adult victim. Succumbing to injuries with the mail us economy through self inflicted gunshot. We do not have any information at this point as to whether there are any precursors to the incident that winnable ball. Raise our suspicions just. And it up a virus might have occurred on the campus. We are still working to identify you definitively identify what the male and the female adult victims. Our corners office was just going in to make those IDs in the last few minutes. From there will be able to determine whether there was a domestic violence situation at this point we don't know definitively what we're. Oh. The children we do not believe were targeted they were the entire incident was limited to a single classroom. What's on the school campus the suspect had come into the classroom to visit. The female the adult female that was in the classroom. We believe the two children were the unfortunate recipients of injuries did by being in proximity to the female target audience.

