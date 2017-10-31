Transcript for New York mayor calls attack 'cowardly act of terror'

305. PM. A male driving a rented Home Depot pick up truck and to the west side highway bicycle path. And house in street began driving southbound striking a number of pedestrians and buys clothes along the route. A chambers street to truck collided with a school bus injuring two adults and two children. After the collision. The driver of the truck between nine year old male exited the vehicle brandishing two handguns. The uniformed police officer cited the first precinct. Confronted the subject and shot him many have been the subject was wounded and transported to a local hospital. The paintball gun in a pellet gun were recovered at the scene. The subject's identity is not being released at this time pending further investigation. Presides want to say that today there's a loss of innocent life in lower Manhattan. The dead and injured were just going about their days. Heading off a worker from school are joining afternoon sun on bicycles. This is a tragedy of the greatest magnitude. For many people from any damage here a New York City and beyond today. Want to command a response were NYPD officer that was on post near the location. Who stop the carnage. Moments after began. Also work habits that work in the first responders including the fire department EMS personnel surely help save additional lives. Let me be clear to based on information we have this moment this was an act of terror. And a particularly cowardly act of terror. Aimed at innocent civilians. Aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them. We at this moment based on the information we have we know of eight. Innocent people who have lost their lives. And over dozen more interest. We know. That this action. Was intended. To break our spirit. But we also know New Yorkers are strong New Yorkers are resilient. And our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence and acts meant to intimidate us. And the truth is. New York is an international symbol of freedom and democracy. That's what we are and we are proud of it. That also makes us a target for those people. Who oppose those concepts. And we've lived with this before we felt the pain before we feel the paying today. But we go forward together and we go forward stronger than ever.

