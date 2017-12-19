Deadly Brooklyn house fire caused by 'unattended lit menorah:' Officials

Aliza Azan, 39, and her sons Moshe, 11, Yitzah, 7, and her 3-year-old daughter, Henrietta, were all killed in the fire, police confirmed.
Transcript for Deadly Brooklyn house fire caused by 'unattended lit menorah:' Officials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

