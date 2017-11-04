Transcript for 6 deadliest US school shootings since 1966

In a Virginia Tech dormitory a lone gunman shot and killed two people beginning what would become the deadliest shooting spree in US history. 32 were killed including the gunman 33 die and nation in shock. Schools should be places a safe. Keys sanctuary. Or sanctuary is violated. The impact from this failed every American clash. Every. Tragedy at the elementary school from Newtown Connecticut where today a nightmare unfolded. A gunman killing twenty small children teachers scrambling to save them. The shooter twenty years old also among the dead to his mother. There are 27 victims twenty children seven adults. The camera is trained upon the University of Texas tower where a sniper or snipers. And has wounded some fifteen people. There are five reported dead. He is still firing. From the south side of the tower we're looking at the east side of the towers you can see is approximately 120. He has been up there are more than an hour. Clinton don't want to have this word just into the newsroom this sniper has been seen waving a white flag on the west side of the building. Gunmen believed to be students or former students at least two of them opened fire today and Columbine High School. On the edge of them are eyewitnesses say the gunman worse you have escalated the school Myron. The sheriff says he looks like you suicide the sixteen year old chippewa boy who went on a shooting spree acted alone with. Nine people died and a dozen were wounded before the boy killed himself. Sixteen year old Jeff weeks of the chippewa tribe came to school in a stolen police cruiser wearing a bulletproof vest and ammo belt and carrying at least three dogs. According to police he killed an unarmed security guards stationed near the school's metal detector. Then for nearly ten minutes Wii's moved methodically through the halls reportedly waving and smiling as he randomly fire a teacher and five students were killed in their classrooms. Map shooting at a quiet community college South Portland or. Gunman opening fire multiple classrooms several dead at least. Twenty injured authorities tonight saying that one year old male shooter in east in a shootout with police. The more he shot dead. We collectively are answerable to those. Lose. There won't.

