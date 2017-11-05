-
Now Playing: Deadly standoff in Trenton ends after 35 hours
-
Now Playing: ICE-led gang surge
-
Now Playing: Dog loves hanging out on owner's roof
-
Now Playing: Armed police engaged in ongoing deadly standoff in Trenton
-
Now Playing: Mom delivers big baby who 'looks like a toddler'
-
Now Playing: Celebrities offer their advice to the class of 2017
-
Now Playing: Grandmother hopes to inspire others with her graduation success story
-
Now Playing: How to make a custom picture frame for Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: The best bargains on all things beauty and wellness
-
Now Playing: BMW mystery fires: An ABC News investigation
-
Now Playing: Police standoff results in 1 death, 3 injured
-
Now Playing: Hiker and dog rescued after 6 days in Montana wilderness
-
Now Playing: Police thwart potentially deadly high school attack
-
Now Playing: New Orleans removes 2nd Confederate-era monument
-
Now Playing: Shark spotted close to shore off Long Beach, California
-
Now Playing: Constituent loses his temper at Rep. Tom MacArthur over health care
-
Now Playing: Champion of compromise in House GOP health care bill, Rep. Tom MacArthur, takes a beating at constituent town hall
-
Now Playing: Manslaughter trial begins for Tulsa officer Betty Shelby
-
Now Playing: Work crews repair hole at the largest nuclear waste site in America
-
Now Playing: Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, 'hit list'