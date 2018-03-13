Transcript for Deadly Texas bombings prompt 265 calls to police

We every seat 265. Calls. For suspicious packages. Since we asked the public to come to us if they observed something that looks suspicious that they received a package they were not expecting. So I very much appreciate. That the community has listened and that you are bringing ashore concerns. And I want to implore you to continue to do so. What is occurring here in this community its packages are being left on doorsteps overnight. They are not coming through the mail they are not being delivered by any of the professional services that that serve in the Austin community. Similar to how we are not ruling out. Terrorism we're not ruling out hate we didn't want to rule out any other possible motive here or any other possible weight that this had happened. We're not saying we believe terrorism or hate is in play. But we absolutely have to consider that because we don't want to limit what we are investigating. What we are considering and how we are approaching this case. The seventeen year old boy that was murdered. Yesterday. Has been identified as trailing mesa. And from everything I've heard about Raymond. He was an outstanding young man. Who was going places with his life we are announcing today a 50000. Dollar reward. For any information leads to an arrest in this case. Again it 50000 dollar reward for information leads to an arrest. There is now a combined 65000. Dollar reward available. For information leads to an arrest in this case. We need to put a stop to this before anybody else in our community is seriously injured or killed.

