Death of New York judge found dead in river is suspicious, police say

More
The New York Police department said Tuesday that the death of a New York Court of Appeals judge whose body was found on the banks of the Hudson River in Manhattan last week is suspicious.
0:27 | 04/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death of New York judge found dead in river is suspicious, police say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46884962,"title":"Death of New York judge found dead in river is suspicious, police say","duration":"0:27","description":"The New York Police department said Tuesday that the death of a New York Court of Appeals judge whose body was found on the banks of the Hudson River in Manhattan last week is suspicious.","url":"/US/video/death-york-judge-found-dead-river-suspicious-police-46884962","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.