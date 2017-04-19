Transcript for Death of New York judge found in river is suspicious, police say

NYPD redoubling their efforts this morning to get new information. On the death of a groundbreaking New York judge they say that death is suspicious because there is no clear indication of suicide or criminality. Police released this poster with a picture of justice she allowed to salaam. Asking anyone who saw her in the days and hours leading up to her death to come forward I'll do salaam who was the first African American woman to be appointed two New York's highest court. Was found dead in the Hudson River one week ago police have been investigating her death as an apparent suicide.

