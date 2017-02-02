Transcript for Delaware Correction Employee Dead After Inmates Take Hostages at Prison; Motive Unclear

After our torturous. Fifteen hour deal. That went through the night. We learned about. Sargent Floyd surmised. All of us. More in the family. Sort of foreign. The Maryland state police did come to our aid and bring a preaching vehicle. But in the end throw mark tactical team. Not willing to sit and wait came up with another plane and that was to use tobacco. A DOC back health which was operated by DOC staff and ultimately wound in our entry just after 5 AM that is how we. Attacked the walls that have been built by using that tobacco so just after five when we executed our plan. Use in the back go after the door was opened it knocked it down to tactical teams entered. And those tactical teams quickly locate it. Our female staff member and had her removed safely from the building and less than two minutes and I would go as far to say that there were inmates. That actually shielded this victim. And ensure her safety at this time I'm not able to give you a motive for the attack. I'm not able to give you a description of the weapons other than to know. We are aware that some had sharp instruments. But at this time I have not been presented with what they are so we're not ready to share that yet either.

