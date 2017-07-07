Transcript for Delta flight returns to Seattle after passenger assaults flight attendant, injuring 2

Flight from Seattle to Beijing had to turn back because of a problem with the passenger. A 23 year old Florida man who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes after take off. Other passengers restrained that man until the flight landed and he was arrested the flight attendant and another passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. Of the flight is now on its way to Beijing seven hours behind schedule. And the latest derailment in New York city's Penn Station is not only affecting trains in and out of New York City overnight. But it's also slowing or stopping service for Amtrak's entire northeast corridor. Many of the problem serve results of overdue maintenance at the station which is owned by Amtrak.

