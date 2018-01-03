Transcript for Denver Zoo celebrates Dobby the giraffe's 1st birthday

Hey gang it's place and they'll here at ABC news out we are here at the Denver zoo we have great weather today for a very special day this is. Somebody is having a birthday and I'm actually step out of win like Connor see if you can find who is having this birthday. For you loyal viewers out there and personal thanks again for clicking on us today. You may remember back in May we introduce two two top B. Who was born here at the Denver zoo. And this birthday it was one that. The keepers here me what we're quite sure was actually going to happen because Bobby was born very underweights he was small. And and had some health problems in the beginning but here we are today it's his first birthday. And I'm joined by Amanda Galliano who is one of dot peace keepers here at the members if thanks for joining us thank you for coming. So he is one who was born he was pretty small house smallest. US seventy pounds and by tall it. And that is small for a draft even for a giraffe it is also typically male giraffe would weigh about 160. Pounds and be at least six feet tall. So have to wait and about a foot to short. And he seems to be doing pretty well today how much is he grown. Huge snow about two weeks ago he has 10%. Top are sorry ten times a week he let it hurt so. As of yesterday as Amy did have a chance away him he -- 757. Pounds and is nine lets us. So that's pretty good considering Lori started a take us back to the beginning because. You guys were not sure how he was gonna do yet some serious health issues. Yeah he he sees gave us a little scared just because that's what keepers do. He was wearing his birth was very easy going for mom. He had a little bit of problem standing up we just think that was because he was underweight and staying in it was hard for him to get up. Once we finally got him Ted be up to stand and do so on his own easily. He was trying to nurse but it was not able to nurse so we had to assist rear him for a short time. And we did have to supplement eat him. We did that about noon after he was born so about eight hours after birth and in two hours later you five crying zookeepers because he start nursing on his own. Unfortunately still isn't enough he didn't get antibodies from on that we are hoping he gets. So about a data half after that testing in every day we had to do plasma transfusion. Thanks to our partners on the Cheyenne Mountain zero they had plasma ain't. And we've got it into an an after a few days of the plasma being able to take well he became healthier and continues to be healthy to. And musing about Dhabi as he was a surprise baby and he was a surprising eighty he. His mom's on birth control. And we knew they had Brett that we thought that was part of the process and you know that 1% chance just happen tent pop up with him and and they say he's the best mistake ever because we love having him here. And what's his personality like in this last year he is very rambunctious. He started off Mary. We did back that off because we don't want him to and the imprint on us we want him to be a draft and stay with this vehemently. So we have backed up you don't see us interacting with them as much but he has officially started training. And in order to do that we do at all what we can't protect contacts and we don't go in with and the time we don't do the tennis up with him but. He still greets us every morning he follows me out every night to the gate. He still very friendly he'd love seeing people he kind of busy you'll see in checking everybody out he's very interested in everything everybody. Speaking of people counter you can pan all right you can see how many people have gathered. Secede Dhabi today because there's. Not only is it his birthday but you have cake and I got to tell you. People in our office we're dying to know what kind of a cake. Do you give a giraffe. Not the pancake you money. So we mix up some alfalfa pellets which is just south south and pellet form. With his normal brain that he gets on a daily basis when you sell gum it kinda makes a powdery mush we mix it with banana to make it sticky. And then we coated it in some fruit flavored. Pellets that he really likes so that's his frosting and then some apple and carrot chunks around it okay. And you're gonna bring that out here in just the minute I know we owe it to go but. I knew you'd assume lot of conservation efforts here at the zoo is welcoming us just a sense of how giraffes are doing in the wild. I can sell unfortunately their numbers have decreased by about 30% in the wild which is really devastating. If the trend continues we 100 meat dress left out there. So we call our giraffes an ambassador in Los that you can come see them get to love them and then want to help with the conservation efforts out. An around everywhere else so. We do have a lot of different ways says help out weather's here at Denver zoo or internationally. You can go on ever c.'s website and we have ways to help with. Okay we're knowledge ago because and I need to get the cake out there which are gonna see here and a second man Italian thank you for joining us we really appreciate it and we'll look forward to seeing this so. All right what kind of take a look around here you can see just hundreds of people have gathered here today there's Dhabi in the back walking around and they're actually. Yet. Five giraffes that are here at the Denver zoo. Bobby's mother. Hazard Amanda tell us his name apparently she was actually born into Denver zoo in August of 1993. She's the oldest. Of the Denver zoo's budget giraffes. And they have had. Giraffes here for about. Since about 1973. Nationally some about the last 4445. Years almost. And they they've had over the years not just stopping but actually seventy giraffes born and raised. Here at the Denver zoo. So they are going to. Go get this cake which she heard Amanda Telesis this. I'm really tasty sounding mashup. Alfalfa pellets and fruit and some other things that. That he's gonna alike and and it will be his birthday. Take a walk down here for second. Let's see just how many people showed up here today this is awesome. I think he senses something is going on is coming over here to the corner. Think they're gonna bring an outrage in front here in the corner will take a look there. Hi there how idea. Are you are you looking forward to seeing topping. He had did you see him over there look east it really closely there. Are you excited group. It happened absolutely. There is this is he knew the camera was here today. On race causing Korea it's excellent. So again Bobbie it's think about it when he was born. He was five feet tall he weighed 73 pounds. And today he is up two and nine feet five inches tall. And it's his birthday. Think that the economy. Okay. Looks like they're about to bring out the cake here any minute. And again Dhabi was a surprise to the keepers here at the Denver zoo they did not know until. Pretty close to his birth that his mother was even pregnant. Today. The only reason they knew she was actually on birth control at the time the only reason they news that are. Belly started to get bigger and they had to convince her to come in. Foreign exams so that she could get an ultrasound took some convincing to get her to do that. And and they discovered. That indeed she was pregnant now normally giraffes have about 815 month gestation period. And giraffe calf swirled nurse with their mother for about six months and then being weaned and it's during that first tuned. Years of a giraffes life. That it will double in height to about twelve feet tall and they can't get up to around seventeen feet tall. The cut back and the adult females can get a all the way up to about when he 600 pounds the males. Considerably larger they can get up to about 4200 pounds. So much bigger than females and you concede that the coats the patterns of spots on these. On each giraffe. It is like a fingerprint everyone. Is different. Or. I think he knows the people are here. For him. And actually never seen him come over to this corner like this this is pretty cool. He's normally back in the back. And if you're wondering Dhabi does give his name from the Harry Potter character. And I don't know if you can see Connor but if you can't hallway over there and visit but appointees sorting hat. Made out of paper match day and nontoxic paint atomic. Just for Dhabi. And his birthday. There are five. Giraffes here at the Denver zoo. And they are articulated. Giraffes. And articulated giraffes are native to you sub saharan Africa the dry savanna is open woodlands of sub saharan Africa. Or. Yeah. He and looks like they're coming over there with. And again the keepers here say this is not the communique that we would like. And. Me happy. Okay. You back today. Okay it's. Yeah. Or. Need. Yeah. And in yeah. There togethers alfalfa Pallet fruit. Banana mash. Perfect for a giraffe. Not so much for people. That the. Oh. Yeah yeah. That's what. Yeah. Alan. The others are definitely interest in Syria from. But the fifth. Okay. Come to check out the other offerings. Put that. And it. Well there you go the obvious first birthday. Here at the Denver zoo. And hopefully many more to come and you can come see diving at the Denver zoo we are told he is not going to be sent suing other zoo he's going to stay here. Would his mom and dad and his pals. Paying down. Happy birthday to Dhabi. Guys thanks for tuning in we'll check in with the next time to care.

