Transcript for Deputy under investigation after fatally shooting unarmed man with his pants down

This could dash camera video of a Harris county sheriff's deputy pulling up to an already means. In the middle of an intersection happened last Thursday at imperial valley and greens road in the greens creek area. 35 year old Danny Thomas scene of walking with his pants as his ankles was shot and killed by deputy. Obviously it's concerning where we're somebody is. An armed. That that doesn't have a weapon and hence of losing his life Jermaine Gonzales says there are conducting a review. Dallas' vainly he has made headlines before his wife shed Breck Thomas. Was arrested for drowning their two children in a bathtub in your third ward home back in August 2016. Today the sheriff expressed Danny's and endorsing them and moments before dying it is clearly removed from from his immediate actions it looked like something was going on some kind of crisis situation was happening at the time with and obviously what this past being down. Wheeler the deputy was not called to respond to this intersection he happened to be driving by and pulled up as the street argument unfolded this sheriff says it was a total of thirty seconds from the time the deputy O'Bryant. Gee dad single fatal shot you'll see where we're mr. Thomas has foaming at the mouth. You know as he's coming towards them so. You know those are all factors that are looked both Houston police and the sheriff's office have several videos of the moments leading up to that shooting and the sound of the gunshot. But none of them showed the actual shooting. In that this debt Didi had just been issued a body camera he was not clearing the deputy had just received at that same day. A couple hours before and it was charging in his vehicle they're asking anyone with video of this shooting to step forward as thomas' family grieves another dead. From downtown Shelley Childers thirteen Eyewitness News.

