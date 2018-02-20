Transcript for Deputy prays at bedside of teen injured in school shooting

From her mouse I just let god choose my words. Straight to God's ears it was amazing Broward County deputy Brenda Lewis says she's just a rookie two years on the force. She's also the mom of a sixteen year old who can relate to what to many moms and dads felt that day. It just hit me really hard and I don't know how long I write about a tragedy seventeen people most of them children would never return home. Medics raced the injured to area hospitals including fifteen year old Kyle Lamond who was shot in the leg. Deputy Lewis would later be assigned to a di tale that Broward health on Kyle's floor. When Kyle came out of from surgery I just don't sit in my heart it was really heavy in me. It's a great friend and and my sister actually tax issues like Guinea to pray for these kids you. You're please. There for a reason. Glad I just take a risk and I acts the mom and the dad and I think is it okay if I pray for Kyle and Denver various added there were happy. And like of course you can you can and I had no idea there can take this picture of me her. Eyes are closed so she can't tell me who took the picture. She's speaking but she can't recall what she said. Or hand gently rests on Kyle's leg deputy Lewis says she and god we're having a conversation. I do believe. Rare is Mary marvel some angels don't Wear white know some of them Wear green rookie on the force veteran and her faith. For everyone had by this tragedy she says she'll keep praying. It's going to be hard. I Yangtze you that is going to be extremely hard but it just prayer and knowing that god is here. They're gonna get me. Some of the photographs you saw there were posted to the go find me account that was set up for Kyle's parents of course they're incurring medical bills and expenses while there away from working here with their son. In the meantime deputy Lewis tells us he hasn't actually spoken. With Kyle yet that's something she's hoping to do planning to do as soon as her schedule allowed to get back here to the hospital to see him. Speak with him pray with him again something that I'm pretty sure his parents will be OK way. Where Broward health layer Livingston local ten news.

