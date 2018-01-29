Deputy pulls man from burning car

Video shows a Michigan's sheriff's deputy pull the man to safety; the incident is under investigation.
1:12 | 01/29/18

Transcript for Deputy pulls man from burning car
God he went into the woods around these aren't fired. Any firearm in route crashed into the. I parent. Would. We'll we. Couldn't. It up but. Yeah I think that body. Rudolph in the car. Welcome in the dark. And yet get out. Sir. Al here deployed again. I wouldn't give Tokyo's some wrong. What's wrong. Broad day their hold on. Great I got he's out a car and try to drag him away from the fire. Goal. Think your soccer. Good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52692158,"title":"Deputy pulls man from burning car","duration":"1:12","description":"Video shows a Michigan's sheriff's deputy pull the man to safety; the incident is under investigation.","url":"/US/video/deputy-pulls-man-burning-car-52692158","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
