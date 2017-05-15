Transcript for Take a 'detour' audio tour on the Brooklyn Bridge

Everybody I'm Kelly James you're watching ABC news did you not and we are at top one of the most famous landmarks in New York City right now the Brooklyn Bridge. I know a lot of you are probably planning your summer travel or are you have trips coming up and we want to tell you about a look at. That you can integrate into your travel plans it's all detour and it serves up. Area national hot guides that use technology GPS technology to give you really integrated experience with the landmark. That you art warring me and it that he is when the hundreds of detour. Also. Former C. A line he's. Take on one of these two art you're going to be listening out right along with. Sound. Why and ethnic on tours aren't necessarily something hell bloody bringing detour that's new in this. Well. I loved to travel. And I wanted something that was a little bit more immersive and experiential than just taking. Or book or something like that a guidebook. But I want it something that would actually but that wasn't quite is. Restrictive is going on it and it's or grouping going on a walking toward the budget Taurus that I don't know that I can do on my own terms when I wanna do it. And ideally guided by somebody who really knows the place who may be I wouldn't normally have access to. And that's what we try to create with detours something we can find the people that know the place is the best. To take you through them to others to tell amazing stories about them and use technology to make at this really immersive experience where it feels like they're there with you. And not like you're just staring at your found in looking at and in using an apple time. That's interesting you created and have. That where you encourage people to not look at the out while they're utilizing that doesn't of them are about how that that technology with GPS and was sharing. Because you're able to not it's not something you have to use allowing news with a group. How does that work. To make people pending gave Smart the world around them. So this tour for example is narrated by Ken Burns. And he's taking you across the Brooklyn bridge and as you reach different points behind the scenes. GPS's. News where you are in its triggering the narration to continue. There's also music and ambience that's being that's being triggered independently. So it's this and it's being mixed in real time in the applicant video game engines so it's it's quite immersive experience and then you and I will be sinks wirelessly. So that we're hearing the same thing at the same time in its essential experience of one of those pauses at odds for everybody. So we can just put our bones in her pocket and actually. Immerse ourselves in the environment instead of singers rehearsal time. You you Eric and it was going to leave I on our start kicking off on his you see he's already got it had guns and I'm glad my I had patent that. But you're going to be hearing exactly what we hear because of the technology that state. Add friends on the app add it allowed you to be hearing the exact same thing as everyone else. So we're take a lot now across the Brooklyn Bridge and the audio it's it's gonna kick yet. It's yeah. Okay. They'll stop. And put both hands on the railing. And look toward Brooklyn. You'll be staring at a large beige building with the signs saying watch tower in red letter. To the right you'll see a patch of trees which is the neighborhood of Brooklyn Heights. That is where Washington robe and oversaw the construction of the bridge from his home. He spent countless hours perched at his windowsill looking through his telescope monitoring the bridges progress. He knew every square inch of. But the debilitating effects of case sons disease kept him from setting foot back on the bridge. For eleven years. Let's keep walking. She stated the left. And remember to look out for bicycles. Heading onto the bridge I always feel that we're entering somewhere new. We're no longer in Brooklyn or Manhattan. We are suspended above the East River floating in space and time. He still gets a dramatic affect if you look back toward Brooklyn has the radiating states. Stop here for a moment. Just for a second humor me and grabbed the cable and understand. Its purpose. He's just one part of. The branch but he is essential to the fact. That you are not falling into the East River right now. Feeling is like discovering that were riding a magnificent race horse. These since its pulse and it's strange even in your feet. Now for fun take the cable and Sheikh. Feel how it vibrates the bridge is alive. Okay let's forty. I'm going to tell you a secret about the cables that hold up this bridge. You see. Post civil war New York was one of the most corrupt places in America. And despite the row buildings noble intentions. To bridge was still a product of its time. Look up. See the cables that loop over the towers from which all the other wires to send. Each one is made of nineteen strands and each strand is made of 278. Separate steel wires. A little over an eighth of an inch thick. So each cable contains 3500. Miles of wire. That's enough to stretch from here to San Francisco and then some. And every wire had to be passed over the river individually. Via a mile long pulley system. But as the cables were being woven into place a wire snapped. At a sample was brought to Washington rulings bedside. He made a terrible discovery. It's his brittle as glass he said it is worthless and the most dangerous matier that could be employ. The wire contract had been awarded to the lowest bidder. A con man being Jay Lloyd headache. The builders immediately switched to disappear your steel wire made by the road links him. And added additional wires to each cable that Higgs expense. Luckily the road lanes designed this bridge to be six times as strong as was required. And that's why it's still standing despite the fact that hates faulty steel. Is woven. Into those cables. Today. We are also. It when the highest points of the bridge. The boats below us big books seem small and inconsequential. We even feel like we're beginning to. Equal. The tall buildings in science. Look to the right at need town. And the empire state. It's like some little trinket you can buy at a souvenir shops in Times Square. Appear we are resolutely. Our schools. It's transporting. In every sense of the word. But hey let's walk. Stop here are just giving it taste of this tour on the Brooklyn Bridge that was the boys that Ken Burns that legendary filmmaker. And film about this for edge. It's an I really great then to tell you stories. Little bit more about how you get someone like him burns to participate. In net and I eat a lot of other. Statements and interesting that tours I think it's more about them. Shares well in the way we think it's detour is its. Documentary about a place that meant to be experienced on it it was a really natural fit for someone like Ken Burns. We had really great like going to. Approaching people who we really think the best people to tell a story that plays. And getting them excited about it because people tend to have such passion there replaces. And because this is a novel medium for storytelling that made it have been tried before or. People love big idea be able to document their relationship plays so whether somebody news. Nationally known like Ken Burns or someone like Lee Jones in error rates are. Tour of of the Castro. And he's gay rights here news ways to write him and that Harvey Milk. Really nobody better you could imagine to walk you through the evolution of that neighborhood from the sixties and onward. So we really try to find people like that you're here that mean usually we just never have access to. Work with them to create an amazing story. That that is just a riveting from moment to moment but to get these 45 minute walks that just didn't experience any other way. And again you can do on your in terms with the people you wanna do do it went when you wanna go you don't need to sign up in advance he could be spontaneous when you travel. Though we're talking about New York in the Brooklyn Bridge here because we're showing you this line but you are about to have an injured stamps. You know half of its next week that it can you tell us where. People can find these yet so until very recently. It was really didn't Tiki San Francisco the thing which is where we're based and just as that we get back to urge the story. Perfected technology. And now for the first time we're expanding to. Where we can be part of your trap open. Whatever your don't I think we'll be here and about ninety different top tourist locations and. US and Western Europe with the up 150 different Gore's. We also have a partnership with Eric B and either it's bringing us to use all Tokyo and a number of other cities. You can get towards that we produced exclusively then through the air be it via. And it. Tell us a little bit mark pot it a little bit and how can today. Mind it's how much art experiences. And equipment. That needs your favorite Latin AP. If you get to if you get it detour dot com or just get any apps or the IOS App Store or the Google Android. App Store you can download the detour app just search for detour. And you can try any worker Marie particulars and minutes of any sort of in the U want to edits on it but Dalton in 1% of the it's incredibly affordable on top of everything else would you compare it to the other kinds of walking tours potentially it. It's hard to pick a favorite we have so many different. I detours. Walks through history to mark Alter or acts. I also like the ones that take upended the gritty here parts. A city that's been pummeled the tourists. Buses you'd usually take you do but it really every every tours designed. Show you something about the essence of the city. The identity is what makes it unique. Places in the world and it only travelling is to really connect to the case to understand what different from places in the world. We can't do indeed are. It's very ends up being Eric. You're so well known it Dr. former CEO of behind. Then maybe they usually eat Smart and didn't have delusional and then you have you have you brought your experience. On. Well. It's been it's been really fun to go back to building something from Ted and running a company that 101000 people. But being in the nitty gritty. Bill Clinton doing what we did in the early days agree on this really just let it and building something that customers out. And and and that's what we've done here. It's something that people go into it big audio tours. Why would your audio ads or if it sounds like it sounds like torture. Based on some mediocre eaten museum experience that I don't bad but invariably people on the detour in their blown away and expectations. So it's really sad thing to double that. But government can work on something like that. Thank you so much and then went co founders of seats are and think you've heard coming along with not on. Part eat detoured tour of the Brooklyn Bridge here in New York City again if you look I have summer travel plans in any of the cities that detour has tours check out the and and we hope that you can integrate. Who aren't in aren't clever travel experience thank you so much Andrea Day. And I hope you enjoy this beautiful day on the Brooklyn Bridge act her age and stick it isn't that the.

