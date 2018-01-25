Transcript for Detroit officer in critical condition after shooting, suspect in custody

So there it is standup has come to resolution. Approximately 2:30 AM. We did it or risk the suspect. Certainly trying date for the privilege department start especially that we had an officer. Was shot twice but suspect. He is in critical condition. Still currently in the past. As a note that AC Williams has couldn't get a preliminary briefing. On this on this situation. We'll start with the there it is suspect here certificate 500 block. We did secure the perimeter we'll as such it is so the suspect was contained. Weeks initially started negotiations with. Via loudspeaker. Suspect did not have a fold to communicate we're. Saw swat team members did verbally talked with him over loudspeakers. Conversation or vector for it was a period of time. Did he was and come out. The suspect also threatened suicide backup. As you know everything patients that we use of Britain's department of resolve these issues peacefully. We maintain our. Position composure. And continued to negotiate. And this suspect vehicle a white. Would no communication. Moves up our level of deployment. Did deploy chemical agent also known as gas it's of the location. What we deployed the chemical agent that's this big did went out the location and attempt to escape. But officers to with the tight perimeter set. Were able to rest so we have to bring the system was too close. Swat team did mention the locations in Czech foreign victims. Check for any other evidence. They'll turn the scene over to homicide to collect any evidence but again that profit to 30 AM do you think this is worsens we'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.