Transcript for Dismembered body found in park

Patricia Smith was walking her dog when she first saw it but came back with a closer and it was a body female with her own in Sweden. And I grabbed my dog and are called police and act triggered a massive investigation and search through all of cutting our C park. Full body parts the head and torso found here arms and legs bound about a half mile away it was extremely. Nervous wreck. You never runs down there. My purse strings scenes on my back. Like the park was still closed for the investigation and he will be awhile before people look at it the same. Why if I give a lot of young kids that play over here give a lot of ladies get jog alone. In I don't quite sure a lot of people want to feel unsafe and wondered if there is something that the mighty. In they have some lessons here and reappearance. A lot of people those thoughts around here tonight police say they know the identity of the victim they have not yet released the nine. Reporting live from con RC Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

