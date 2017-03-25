Diver pulls hook from shark's belly

More
After the hook was removed, the shark swam away.
1:27 | 03/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Diver pulls hook from shark's belly

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46369571,"title":"Diver pulls hook from shark's belly","duration":"1:27","description":"After the hook was removed, the shark swam away. ","url":"/US/video/diver-pulls-hook-sharks-belly-46369571","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.