Doctor dragged off flight after not giving up seat

Video shows a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago.
0:25 | 04/10/17

The dramatic scene. A flight that's right and the video of it was posted on social media showing a man being forcibly removed from the United Airlines flight in Chicago. The flight was overbooked and the airline reportedly asked for four passengers to voluntarily take another fight. Flight he refused saying he was a doctor and needed to see patients in the morning in you can see. That's the united then took matters into the round hits.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

