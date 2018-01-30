-
Now Playing: Doctor survives fiery plane crash
-
Now Playing: The man who attacked Nancy Kerrigan speaks out for the first time in 20 years
-
Now Playing: What to do with your unwanted gift cards
-
Now Playing: What life was like around the last Patriots vs. Eagles Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers and Olympic gymnasts cheer passage of bill strengthening sexual assault reporting rules
-
Now Playing: Senate expected to pass law protecting young athletes
-
Now Playing: Twin accused of murdering her sister in Hawaii appears in court
-
Now Playing: Middle school teacher says viral Super Bowl song 'pays tribute to Minnesota sound'
-
Now Playing: Classified GOP memo alleging FBI wrongdoing sent to Trump
-
Now Playing: Woman saves 4-year-old grandson during violent store robbery
-
Now Playing: NFL's kid correspondent counts down to the big game live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Rose McGowan speaks out on alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: For Super Bowl LII, Boston Markets in Philadelphia change names to 'Philly Market'
-
Now Playing: A driver allegedly trying to run people over is shot by an off-duty Philadelphia police officer.
-
Now Playing: 2 severe snowstorms move across the US
-
Now Playing: 2 rescued puppies take the road trip of a lifetime
-
Now Playing: IRS makes small change to thwart thieves this tax season
-
Now Playing: Concerns raised at the Pentagon after workout app's data published online
-
Now Playing: School police back officer who handcuffed 7-year-old after alleged teacher attack
-
Now Playing: EMS officials under fire over disturbing video