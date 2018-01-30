Transcript for Doctor survives fiery plane crash

It was an incredible story of survival tonight the 79. Year old pilot treated here at union town hospital for a cut on his leg. Everyone involved agrees he easily could've lost his life. Looking at it from above he wouldn't get state. Anyone walked away from this with their life shredded mess of metal incinerated airplane all that's left. But you'd be wrong. The pilot we 79 year old child about magazine a plastic surgeon flying he says stuff from Maryland to West Virginia to help a patient he was about half. Halfway there plans suddenly changed. More than a thousand feet mill and national storm. And or stoned to Jonestown approach. When suddenly my engine quit. The doctor tried to switch fuel takes to the engine just wouldn't start air traffic control guided doctor magazine towards the net a Colin airport. He was rapidly descending and then when I broke from this known I was about between 820000 feet. Between two mountain peaks so quickly lore that year and think they're going between two trees and should do the wings are often decelerated. And came to a stop on the other side which was in a clearing. But the plane it was on fire the air force veteran who had logged over 6000 flight miles and his life new landing which is half the battle. Now he had to get out banquet room buckle myself under. Got to the door and cooler and blow up its troops state police said it hit a power line in burst into flames and magazine somehow got out alive. His longtime friend Joyce cats have perceived a frightening call for magazines patient. A mutual friend oh my god he said there was a plane wreck and that was him. Joyce and husband David with him in the hospital tonight magazine meanwhile pretty nonchalant for a guy who just successfully crash landed a plane. Got out seconds before it exploded as a survival instinct glad to be alive. I asked doctor Maggie see when he plans to fly again he told me next week reporting in union town Obermann Pittsburgh's action news for.

