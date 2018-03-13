Transcript for Dog dies on United flight after being placed in overhead bin, airline confirms

Apology from United Airlines today the airline is saying sorry after passengers dog died after it was stowed in an overhead bin for a flight they say. When they boarded the flight in Houston B flight attendant insisted. For the Donna you placed in the overhead bin free three hour flight be on our reluctantly agreed. When the flight landed the dog was on response at united says it takes full responsibility for the dog's death saying pets should never. Be placed in the upper had been company is investigating the incident but has not said whether anyone has been disciplined.

