Dog swims through floodwaters to retrieve toy in backyard

More
Storms dropped several inches of rain on Chicago's north suburbs, causing major flooding and flight cancellations.
0:47 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog swims through floodwaters to retrieve toy in backyard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48604812,"title":"Dog swims through floodwaters to retrieve toy in backyard","duration":"0:47","description":"Storms dropped several inches of rain on Chicago's north suburbs, causing major flooding and flight cancellations.","url":"/US/video/dog-swims-floodwaters-retrieve-toy-backyard-48604812","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.