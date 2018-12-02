Transcript for Donald Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after getting letter with white powder, police say

Vanessa trump is out of a hospital is half Jewish was taken her as a precaution. After she was exposed to about white powder it was inside that envelope was addressed to her husband actually opened that envelope and kind of an apartment Sutton place investigators know the powder. Wasn't a dangerous substance but they are now trying to figure out who sent it. Eyewitness News reporter Tim Buckman is live in Sutton place with the deep down Sandra. That's what exactly right Liz we are on east 54 street just off first avenue when we believe the apartment in the building here in question behind me. Is believed to be owned by the NASA Trump's mother now it was just after 10 this morning when EMS was called to this building. Again the NASA it trump opened up this envelope addressed to her husband Donald Trump the junior. Inside that envelope as you pointed out was a suspicious white power. The nest truck immediately call 91 were told that she was costing was it's telling that those on the line that she was not just. FDNY showed up and we're told that FDNY. Decontaminated. Three people here on the scene those three people were shortly after that transported to new York presbyterian Weill Cornell medical center. A just as a precaution we're told at this hour everyone is okay. The in YPD has since told us that that white powder was a non hazardous substance. It will however be sent on to a lab for further testing as you might imagine neighbors around here are a bit on edge. Scary. Obviously. Especially in this economy of late of what's going on in the world and there's so much fracture right now as we all alone. In the political landscape that just a very very scary time for everybody. Now again that everyone is said to be okay no specific word on know what that powder was though some have suggested it it was a lot like. Suggested it was a lot like cornstarch. We also don't know the identity of the two other people who were with Vanessa trump again we believe she was in her mother's apartment. The Secret Service is sent out a statement in regards to this only to say they are investigating. And we'll make no further comments for lots are now we're live in seventh place on sound horrible when channel seven. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.