Transcript for Doomsday Clock Moves Closer to Midnight, in Part Because of Trump, Scientists Announce

The first has been a cavalier. And reckless language used across the globe especially in the United States during the presidential election and after. Around nuclear weapons and nuclear threats. And the second is a growing disregard of scientific expertise. Expertise that is needed when it comes to responding to pressing global challenges. Including climate change the board concludes in no uncertain terms that words matter. In ensuring the safety and security of our planet. They are not the same as actions but they matter a lot especially when the risk of accident and miss calculation. Are so high. They have the ability to be walked back. But so too as we have seen influential actors Alter their behavior in response to Lee's talk. In ways that do not promote confidence. And steady or Smart decision making. The.

