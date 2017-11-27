Dramatic video shows officers shoot man holding 2 knives

More
The Oct. 22 encounter unfolded in little more than 30 seconds.
3:00 | 11/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic video shows officers shoot man holding 2 knives
Or you. At a pool. In the crown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51418532,"title":"Dramatic video shows officers shoot man holding 2 knives","duration":"3:00","description":"The Oct. 22 encounter unfolded in little more than 30 seconds.","url":"/US/video/dramatic-video-shows-officers-shoot-man-holding-knives-51418532","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.