Now Playing: Dramatic video shows roof collapse during NYC fire

Now Playing: Toddler girl killed by falling mirror at shoe store, family says

Now Playing: Suspended NFL player sought by police

Now Playing: Protesters march in support of 'Dreamers' as today's DACA deadline passes

Now Playing: 2 children dead after being struck by car in New York City

Now Playing: Ohio dad chases man who stole car with kids inside

Now Playing: Train conductor who allegedly said ICE agents were 'looking for illegals' suspended

Now Playing: School bus driver arrested after posting threat to 'shoot up' school: Officials

Now Playing: Cosby charges remain as lawyers fight to limit testimony

Now Playing: Florida Senate passes bill to put restrictions on gun sales

Now Playing: Man buried in snow after avalanche gets dug out

Now Playing: Bicyclist's camera captures his collision with car

Now Playing: 2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police

Now Playing: High winds topple school bus

Now Playing: 2 killed in shooting at Central Michigan University

Now Playing: Trump, Pence travel to Charlotte for Rev. Billy Graham's funeral

Now Playing: Aspiring actress mysteriously vanishes in Los Angeles

Now Playing: Thousands gather to mourn iconic evangelist Billy Graham

Now Playing: Suspects arrested in alleged plot to rob, kill armored truck guards