Transcript for Drive-by shooting victim's father: 'I couldn't be there to help you'

Should we ever learn. Have Thompson. Stuff to fill a mountain of aero but we inner feeling that is it's rare. The losses beyond what Reginald Henry can really express this feel like today there and you trying to. Do some affinity in that would be fielding hand from his son eighteen year old would dare talks was killed early Sunday in a drive by. Hours after the all say track star graduated from Carter high. And minutes after LD came face to face police say with his killers. According to the arrest affidavit some passengers in the car the Cox was riding and got into an argument with passengers and this white car at a 7-Eleven on west walnut hill and Irving. The affidavit says Cox. I even heard of from. The death map them there known it. You know you your fouls trying to make it right as Cox and his friends drove away the other car pulled alongside. And then opened fire. On Monday a big break in the case went one of the passengers and that white car came forward. It's at one of his buddies Jeremiah Robinson pulled the trigger the seventeen you know is charged with murder. I and we. Hundreds turned out Monday night to remember Carter highs prom king the reflections continued on line Tuesday. 1 of the most popular came from Cox himself in a post last December. Weary to lead it. Dougal is getting picked on because he had one pair of shoes so I gave themselves are filled Larry. And I tried to rifle through both spoke you don't send affirmed at the world would mean now Henry says he needs more than pictures but photos and memories. Is all this father has left of his only son and there's more things to do that he never plan we gotta go pick up. His training diploma you know. This is does it is over.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.