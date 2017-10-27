Driver arrested after trying to drive through protestors

A California man was arrested after he hit a number of people at an immigration protest.
0:50 | 10/27/17

And we turn now to a terrifying moment all caught on camera video of a car driving into a group of protesters. In Brea California at first the 56 year old driver you can hear honking his horn repeatedly. At those marching for who worries. With any quickly accelerates through that crowd a protestor even jumps on the hood of the car one point luckily police quickly rushed to vaccines. Stopping the vehicle in its tracks and arresting the driver who has since been released pending further investigation.

