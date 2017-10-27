-
Now Playing: 10-year-old takes police on high-speed chase
-
Now Playing: Boaters rescued after nearly 5 months lost at sea
-
Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate last-minute Halloween party
-
Now Playing: Shark Mark Cuban, Spanx CEO share best ways to succeed in business
-
Now Playing: Teen wears a different Halloween costume every day in October
-
Now Playing: Teens react to giving up social media for a week
-
Now Playing: What's next for women who speak out against sexual harassment in the workplace?
-
Now Playing: New clues in search for suspected serial killer
-
Now Playing: Mom fights to have daughter with cerebral palsy released from immigration detention
-
Now Playing: East coast braces for powerful storm
-
Now Playing: Kansas City, Missouri, lawyer gunned down on his front porch
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old leads Ohio state troopers on 100 mph chase, police say
-
Now Playing: Singer Wrabel on the inspiration behind his music
-
Now Playing: Singer Wrabel on the message behind his song "The Village"
-
Now Playing: Tampa neighborhood killer still on the loose
-
Now Playing: 2 teenagers accused of planning attack on classmates and school staffers
-
Now Playing: Twitter bans ads from 2 Kremlin-backed Russian media outlets
-
Now Playing: Kansas City lawyer shot and killed in front of his home after dropping kids at school
-
Now Playing: Young boy found dead on Texas beach
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old amputee highlights her missing arm with unique Halloween costumes