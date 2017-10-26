Transcript for Driver sometimes blames himself after rock thrown at van killed his friend

An all you can cope with some might fill us ministers. And so I'm numb. I'm I'm coast. I don't know I don't know how to cope some of our miracle for the it's something you never want to go through and it was father's love my best friend and he. Used to work with me and I brought his plan to do. To do some work forming and and he's a good kid good kid. He was off. He's my work permit is. Someone I took every day and even these women work are still talk tome. Anonymous and his does Daley asked me to. You know putting the word he moved up here from the Carolinas and answer to put in the work and sometimes and I was a little bit known him when he spot former. Sometimes when myself. It's just. I don't want to think about all of us one minute you're driving home from a days work and talking about the Yankees Astros and we've seen in trying to keep your work part of some believe now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.