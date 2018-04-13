Transcript for Driver survives after van plunges more than 130 feet off cliff

Bear heat kids in the red sweatshirt walking and talking. Hard to believe when you look at this this is that they and he was then he was driving it when it plunged off this cliff on highway one. Falling about 150. Feet into the ocean. I was a hypothetical being in the water down there. He was able to extricate himself and walk any claim not to have any major injuries he's you do that I event. By the paramedics. Look at this video at him from sky seven wading on the rocks to be rescued he would be able to climb out of his car and over to the rocks. A rescuer rappelled down to hand while the Coast Guard lots from up above and a helicopter. And workers from pillar point harbor kept watch from jet skis. While first responders waited up top they admitted they were expecting this miraculous ending. To be quite frankly knowing the the steepness of the listening I was uncertain. And that we are very relieved and got grateful and thankful that and it looks like it's going to be okay have positive outcome. He was driving a rental van they don't know much about him except that he is Asian they don't know why he crashed mandala library was excellent and he was written in them up. Crews say he was alone and that they and he did not have any passengers but someone did see him drive up the plant. They see he was in the water for about an hour and a half the very lucky that number one that was witness. The number of key that he was uninjured.

