Drone Captures Aerial View of Snowfall

More
The snow was really coming down in Chalfont, Pennsylvania.
0:44 | 02/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone Captures Aerial View of Snowfall
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45369635,"title":"Drone Captures Aerial View of Snowfall","duration":"0:44","description":"The snow was really coming down in Chalfont, Pennsylvania.","url":"/US/video/drone-captures-aerial-view-snowfall-45369635","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.