-
Now Playing: Tips to Stay Safe While Driving on Ice
-
Now Playing: 5 Injured in High-Wire Circus Accident
-
Now Playing: Drone Captures Aerial View of Snowfall
-
Now Playing: Latest on Northeast Winter Storm
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm Causes Flight Delays
-
Now Playing: Winter Storm System Hits the East Coast
-
Now Playing: 3 Dead Following Explosion in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: 7 Arrested at Phoenix ICE Facility Protesting Mexican Woman's Possible Deportation
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes Rip Through the Gulf States
-
Now Playing: 16 States Bracing for Monster Winter Storm
-
Now Playing: Louisiana Cleans Up from Devastating Storms
-
Now Playing: New Orleans Residents Deal With the Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
-
Now Playing: Plane Flies Too Close to Air Force One
-
Now Playing: Timeline of Dakota Access Pipeline Development
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ginger Zee Shares Her Melasma Journey
-
Now Playing: 5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus
-
Now Playing: Teacher Dresses in Costumes to Brighten Students' Days
-
Now Playing: Cop Has Dance-Off With College Student
-
Now Playing: Strangers Give Bride Early Wedding So Dad With Cancer Can Walk Her Down the Aisle
-
Now Playing: Gulf States Deal With Tornado Aftermath, Northeast Prepares for Winter Storm